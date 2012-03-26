Markets Are Falling Everywhere

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Things started off on a positive note in early Asian trading, but the tone now is more negative.US futures are pointed just slightly down.
Europe is worse.
Italy is off 0.5%. Germany is down 0.3%. France is down 0.4%.
There are a couple of good datapoints. Consumer confidence in Italy ticked up, as did the German IFO index.
