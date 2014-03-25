Markets Are Lifting Off

Good morning! Things are very quiet.

Around the world, very little is happening in markets. But generally markets have some lift to them.

US futures are up modestly. German stocks rallied 0.79%.

The big story right now is probably the selloff in red-hot high-growth stocks.

Companies like Tesla, Netflix, Twitter, and the biotechs have been getting pummelled lately, causing the NASDAQ to be much more of a laggard than everyone else. This is something we’ll be watching again today, to see if this risk aversion creeps elsewhere.

Other thing that, nothing too much special is happening at the moment.

