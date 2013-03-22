Japan Dives, Markets Are Slipping — Still No Deal In Cyprus

The week is set to end dominated by the same story it began with: Cyprus.



Markets are slipping just a little bit. Europe is down a tad.

Japan dove last night, losing 2.35% as the yen shot up in strength.

The Cyprus drama isn’t having too strong effect on markets just yet, but yesterday there were some headlines that seemed to move things, so perhaps the market’s firewall is giving way modestly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.