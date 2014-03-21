RUSSIAN STOCKS PLUNGE

Nobody’s laughing at Obama’s sanctions now.

The Russian stock market is plunging today, as the MICEX is down 3.7% in early going. This comes after Obama introduced sanctions against a new round of Russian officials, as well as a key bank used by Putin’s cronies (Bank Rossiya).

One thing that’s making the sanctions sting is that Visa and Mastercard have announced that they’re freezing the accounts of cardholders at that bank.

The ruble is also falling.

The other big move today is that the Shanghai Composite finally caught a strong bid, with stocks rising 2.7%.

Meanwhile, US futures are slightly higher.

