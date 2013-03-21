Markets Going Nowhere, Still No Cyprus Deal — Huge Day For Data Coming Up

Nicosia

The big story once again today is Cyprus, where there’s still no hard deal.



The government will reportedly present a new plan to Parliament at some point today, with the goal of raising 5.8 billion euros to bail out the country’s banks.

In the US there’s a bunch of good data coming up today, including the Philly Fed index and Initial Jobless Claims.

In the meantime, markets aren’t really going anywhere.

Asia was mostly up after Chinese Flash PMI.

