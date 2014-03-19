Markets Are Flat

Good morning!

Markets are once again starting the day pretty flat, with little going on anywhere.

This is despite the fact that concerns about China continue to mount and the Ukraine situation is as hot as its been at any time in this crisis.

Also today we have Janet Yellen’s first FOMC decision.

So there’s certainly plenty that could potentially push the market in one direction or another.

US futures are just a hair higher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.