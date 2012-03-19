Markets Are Selling Off In Europe, US Futures Drifting Lower

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ORIGINAL POST: Very quiet morning in world markets.There’s almost no activity in any major market.



In Asia, Japan ticked up 0.12%, and China was up 0.23%.

Europe is flat, and US futures are going basically nowhere.

Interest rates on US Treasuries, which had been surging, have pulled back a bit, with the 10-year yielding 2.265% at the morning. The dollar is weakening a bit too.

The day will be light on data, which could make it quiet throughout.

UPDATE: Things have gotten a bit more rouge in the early going. Italy is off 0.5%. France is down 0.6%. US futures have tipped negative. Still fairly quiet.

