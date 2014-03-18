Markets Are Starting To Fade...

Joe Weisenthal
Wyoming Sunrise From Home Of George GuinaGeorge Guina of Fort Washakie

Good morning!

Earlier this morning, markets were basically flat. Not things are turning more red.

German stocks are off 0.7%. The UK is off 0.4%. US futures are down a tiny bit.

The Chinese stock market was flat. Japan rallied .9%, and Russian stocks, after surging yesterday, are up another 0.6% today.

Gold and silver are getting whacked a bit.

In the US we get housing starts and CPI data, both of which are always worth paying attention to.

