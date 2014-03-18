Markets Are Starting To Fade...

Good morning!

Earlier this morning, markets were basically flat. Not things are turning more red.

German stocks are off 0.7%. The UK is off 0.4%. US futures are down a tiny bit.

The Chinese stock market was flat. Japan rallied .9%, and Russian stocks, after surging yesterday, are up another 0.6% today.

Gold and silver are getting whacked a bit.

In the US we get housing starts and CPI data, both of which are always worth paying attention to.

