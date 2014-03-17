There's A Lot Going On, But Markets Are Calm

Good morning!

It was a fairly eventful weekend. Citizens of Crimea voted overwhelmingly to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. And China widened its band for yuan trading, and the yuan had another big fall (it’s been falling a lot lately). And of course the mystery of the missing Malaysian jet has only widened.

But markets are surprisingly calm so far today.

Futures are slightly higher. Asian stocks didn’t do too much. Russian stocks are a bit higher.

In addition to the weekend news, this comes after selling from last week. We’ll see if it continues.

