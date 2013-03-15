Markets Around The World Are Just Flying Again...

Photo: Flickr / markcbrennan

All around the world, stocks just keep rallying.Currently US futures are up, so the Dow could be looking at an 11-day winning streak.



Europe is up a tad.

Japan had another big night, with the Nikkei hitting a 4 and a half year high. The index added 1.45%, which is actually a fairly modest rally by recent standards, since 2% days have been pretty common.

There’s some important data in the US coming out today, including CPI and U-Mich sentiment.

