Markets Around The World Are Just Flying Again...

Photo: Flickr / markcbrennan
All around the world, stocks just keep rallying.Currently US futures are up, so the Dow could be looking at an 11-day winning streak.
Europe is up a tad.
Japan had another big night, with the Nikkei hitting a 4 and a half year high. The index added 1.45%, which is actually a fairly modest rally by recent standards, since 2% days have been pretty common.
There’s some important data in the US coming out today, including CPI and U-Mich sentiment.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.