Markets Are Lower Around The World

Markets are generally lower around the world.China fell 0.99% in its session.



Japan registered its second straight down day, falling 0.6%.

In Europe, Italy is off 0.44%.

US futures are basically flat.

The big story of the day that will be coming up will be the retail sales report out in February, which should give us one of our first clean looks at the consumer now that the Payroll Tax Holiday has ended.

That report comes out at 8:30 AM ET.

Also the Democrats unveil their budget today.

