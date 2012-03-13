Markets Are Rallying Everywhere Around The World

Photo: Tony Greenberg
It just won’t quit.Every time it looks like US markets are set to take a tumble, the rally powers on.
After gains in Asia, markets are up in Europe, with Italy up 0.8%, Germany up 0.3%, and France up 0.1%.
US futures are up about 0.3%.
Peripheral bond yields (Spain, Italy) are lower again.
News wise, things are generally quiet.
Today in the US we get retail sales and a Fed meeting.
