Markets Are Going Nowhere After Japan Actually FALLS

Shocker! The hottest market in the world, Japan, actually fell last night.The Nikkei’s winning streak was stopped at 8 sessions, as the index fell 0.28% in a late day dive.



In the meantime, US futures are down a bit, and Europe is going nowhere.

It’s unlikely to be a big news session for the market.

Expect the day to be dominated by news from the Conclave, which gets underway today, and the release of Paul Ryan’s budget at 10 AM ET.

