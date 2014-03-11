Markets Are Very Quiet

Good morning!

The vibe today is very different than it was yesterday.

Things are very quiet. Asia saw modest, but unmemorable gains while US futures are essentially flat.

Currency markets aren’t moving very much.

It’s a light wek for economic data, though today we get the JOLTS report, which shows the level of new Job Openings and Quits in the economy which should be pretty interesting.

Mostly just a subdued, ho-hum day.

