Markets Are Heading Lower — Italy Down 1%

Photo: Wolfiewolf via Flickr

It was a very quiet weekend for global economic/market news. The major developments came from China, where data was generally a tad weaker than expected.Stocks are moving a bit lower.



U.S. futures are just a bit lower.

Europe is lower. Italy remains the centre of focus, and stocks are currently down one per cent.

Borrowing costs in Italy are up about seven basis points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.