Markets Are Quiet

Good morning!

The big themes on Wall Street these days are low volatility, complacency, and boredom.

And that’s what we’re getting more of this morning, as markets everywhere are quiet.

European stocks are up barely. US futures are down barely. Japan was up 0.3%. The UK is up 0.22%.

And that’s basically what’s going on.

Everybody’s waiting for this low volatility world to end, but nothing’s coming along and snapping it, and so we have morning after morning that feels like this.

This should be a quiet week overall, as there is very little economic data on the docket.

