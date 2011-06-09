Good Morning: Everything Is Rallying... So Far

After six-straight down days in the US, and an outlook that’s getting gloomier by the minute, US markets are finally looking at a rally.



S&P futures, were the market to open now, would start with a big gain.

German is up 0.57%. France is up about the same. Athens is modestly higher.

The euro is rallying, and crude remains above $101 (remember, yesterday it was around $98, before the OPEC surprise).

