Markets Going Nowhere Ahead Of Huge US Jobs Report

Joe Weisenthal

Good morning! It’s Jobs Day!

At 8:30 AM ET, the BLS will release the Non-Farm Payrolls report (AKA: The Jobs Report) for May.

Analysts expect somewhere on the order of 165K new jobs created, a number that’s come down in recent days as data has been weak and pessimism has grown.

In the meantime, markets aren’t doing much.

Japan had a virtually unchanged day. US futures are down a hair. Europe is up a hair.

For now, things are calm.

