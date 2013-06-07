Markets Going Nowhere Ahead Of Huge US Jobs Report

Good morning! It’s Jobs Day!
At 8:30 AM ET, the BLS will release the Non-Farm Payrolls report (AKA: The Jobs Report) for May.
Analysts expect somewhere on the order of 165K new jobs created, a number that’s come down in recent days as data has been weak and pessimism has grown.
In the meantime, markets aren’t doing much.
Japan had a virtually unchanged day. US futures are down a hair. Europe is up a hair.
For now, things are calm.
