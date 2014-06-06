It's All Quiet Ahead Of Jobs Report

Good morning and Happy Jobs Day to all readers!

Today is the greatest day of the month: At 8:30 AM we’ll get the May Non-Farm Payrolls report.

Analysts are expecting 215K new jobs, and the unemployment rate to tick up to 6.4%.

In the meantime, markets are doing absolutely nothing, as has been the custom lately.

Volatility remains ridiculously low, as market participants have become quite bored.

Be sure to stay with BI for wall-to-wall Jobs Day coverage all day.

