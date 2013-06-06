Markets Are Going Nowhere After Ugly Turn In Japan

It’s a pretty quiet market for world markets following yesterday’s big drubbing, which saw the Dow lose over 200 points.



US futures are up modestly. Europe is flat.

The big story is, again, Japan.

On Wednesday the Nikkei fell nearly 4%.

So would there be any kind of a bounce Thursday?

Initially it looked like a modest one but the selling resumed in the final minutes of the day, and the index closed decisively lower. That’s an ugly chart.

Nikkei.comMeanwhile, we’re getting closer to the ultra-anticipated US jobs day.

In the meantime, today we get initial jobless claims.

