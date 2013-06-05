JAPAN PLUNGES AGAIN

It just keeps getting worse in Japan.



After a brief respite, the Nikkei has plunged again.

Nikkei.comAfter being up earlier in the day, the market fell nearly 4% in late going.

This comes after new PM Shinzo Abe revealed a new “Third Arrow” of Abenomics, which focuses on increasing wages.

There was evidently some frustration that more wasn’t done.

