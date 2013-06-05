JAPAN PLUNGES AGAIN

It just keeps getting worse in Japan.
After a brief respite, the Nikkei has plunged again.
Nikkei.comAfter being up earlier in the day, the market fell nearly 4% in late going.
This comes after new PM Shinzo Abe revealed a new “Third Arrow” of Abenomics, which focuses on increasing wages.
There was evidently some frustration that more wasn’t done.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.