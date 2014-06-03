Markets Are Down Slightly

Good morning!
Markets are down just a touch this morning.
The big news overnight was the release of the Chinese PMI manufacturing report, which came in a bit weaker than expected, damping hopes of a big comeback.
The fallout, if there is any, isn’t huge.
US futures are down less than 0.1%. Same with German stocks. The UK is off 0.17%.
Overall, there isn’t very much to see.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.