Markets Are Down Slightly

Good morning!

Markets are down just a touch this morning.

The big news overnight was the release of the Chinese PMI manufacturing report, which came in a bit weaker than expected, damping hopes of a big comeback.

The fallout, if there is any, isn’t huge.

US futures are down less than 0.1%. Same with German stocks. The UK is off 0.17%.

Overall, there isn’t very much to see.

