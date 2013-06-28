Markets Are Higher After Major Gains In Japan

The final day of the quarter is shaping up to be a green one.



Markets are flat to up.

US futures are positive to the tune of just under 0.5%. Germany is up modestly. Italy is flat.

Shanghai gained 1.5%.

And the big winner was Japan, which had a huge session.

There are two significant economic datapoints coming up later today: Chicago PMI and University of Michigan Economic Sentiment.

