Markets Are Higher After Major Gains In Japan

The final day of the quarter is shaping up to be a green one.
Markets are flat to up.
US futures are positive to the tune of just under 0.5%. Germany is up modestly. Italy is flat.
Shanghai gained 1.5%.
And the big winner was Japan, which had a huge session.
There are two significant economic datapoints coming up later today: Chicago PMI and University of Michigan Economic Sentiment.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.