Markets Are Heading Higher In Europe

Photo: arbyreed on flickr
It’s a very quiet start to the morning.Markets are mostly headed higher in Europe, but it’s nothing for anyone to write home about.
Italy’s FTSE MIB index is up 0.59%. Germany is up 0.7%. Spain is going nowhere.
Borrowing costs in Spain and Italy are down a hair.
US futures are pretty much flat.
The world awaits the big EU Summit to see if any progress will be made on anything in Europe.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.