It’s almost too quiet this morning.With debate on austerity set to begin in Greece at 6 PM Athens time (11:00 AM ET), nothign too radical is happening, though markets clearly have a negative tilt.



The DAX is off 0.5%.. France is off a bit less.

US futures are basically flat.

Oil is down to 90.30.

