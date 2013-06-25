Markets Are Higher After Last-Minute Comeback in Shanghai

On Monday, Shanghai stocks created over 5%.



On Tuesday, it was looking like it was going to be another bloody day, with stocks deep into the red into the second half of trading.

But somehow the market found a bid, and ended virtually flat.

Same with Japan. It had appeared that the market was going to end down over 1%, but in the end the market ended flat.

And now we’re generally seeing green across the board.

Italy is up 0.7%. France is up 1%. Germany is up 0.9%.

US futures are higher.

In general, the mood is much different than it was early yesterday, when everything is cratering. Stability for now.

