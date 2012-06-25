Europe Is Getting Slammed More, Italian Market Getting Crushed

Photo: Jamie McDonald / Getty Images

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: And the week begins, and it’s off to a rough start, particularly in Europe.Spain and Italy, the two countries that everyone cares about are both getting slammed.



Spanish stocks are off 1.75%

Italy’s FTSE MIB stock index is down 2.25%.

Government borrowing costs in both of the above countries are up a little bit.

The German DAX, which has been weak of late, is off 1.3%.

The weakness in Europe follows a modest down night in Asia.

Mostly though, there isn’t much big news.

UPDATE: As the morning wears on, things are getting worse.

Italy is now down 2.8%.

Germany is down 1.5%.

Greece and Cyprus are getting creamed, as we wrote about here >

