Europe Is Getting Slammed More, Italian Market Getting Crushed

Photo: Jamie McDonald / Getty Images
ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: And the week begins, and it’s off to a rough start, particularly in Europe.Spain and Italy, the two countries that everyone cares about are both getting slammed.
Spanish stocks are off 1.75%
Italy’s FTSE MIB stock index is down 2.25%.
Government borrowing costs in both of the above countries are up a little bit.
The German DAX, which has been weak of late, is off 1.3%.
The weakness in Europe follows a modest down night in Asia.
Mostly though, there isn’t much big news.
UPDATE: As the morning wears on, things are getting worse.
Italy is now down 2.8%.
Germany is down 1.5%.
Greece and Cyprus are getting creamed, as we wrote about here >
