Markets Are Doing Nothing

Good morning!

Markets aren’t really doing anything right now. Yesterday was one of the narrowest trading days in decades (in the US) as volatility and volume continue to bleed out of this market, much to the consternation of the financial services industry.

Today things are quiet again. European stocks are basically flat, as are US futures.

There’s a lot of economic data today including the Case-Shiller home price index, Consumer Sentiment, and The Richmond Fed manufacturing index. So there will be plenty of stuff to chew over.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.