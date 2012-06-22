Markets Are Falling In Europe After Yesterday's Market Mayhem

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Today is off to a slightly more subdues start than yesterday, but we’re seeing deeper losses in Europe, as markets catch up to the US, where the Dow los 250 points yesterday.The big loser of the day: Germany.



The DAX is off over 1.1% following a weak reading of the IFO business confidence index.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is off 0.6% following a bad consumer confidence number.

Meanwhile overnight, Hong Kong stocks fell 1.33% and Japan lost 0.3%.

