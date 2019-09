The smart money is betting that the George Papandreou will survive its confidence vote (due to take place at 5PM ET today).



And so everything s rallying.

You name it, it’s up.

Germany +1%.

Athens +1.2%

Spain +1.6%.

The euro, silver, crude, and just about every other commodity is up.

Risk on.

