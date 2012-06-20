Europe Falls As Everyone Waits On the Fed

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Markets in Europe are in the red this morning but yields are falling in Italy and Spain.Yields on 10-year Spanish government bonds have fallen below the important benchmark of 7 per cent, and 10-year Italian yields are currently below 5.9 per cent.



Meanwhile, investors are all waiting on the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decision, where investors have been gambling on the likelihood of some kind of quantitative easing. We’ll get that decision at 12:30 PM ET.

Asian markets rallied, however, with the Nikkei rising 1.11 per cent.

