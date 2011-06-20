The Week Begins, And People Are Selling Everything

Photo: US Navy
The week has begun, and the bear trend is continuing.There’s still no hard deal on Greece.
Europe is getting smoked.
Germany is down 1.1%.
Spain is down 1.4%.
France is really getting drubbed, with shares down 1.6%.
US futures are pointing to a decisively negative open, and oil is getting whacked again, falling below $92.
Meanwhile, back in Asia, Shanghai fell 0.8%.
