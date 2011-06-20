The Week Begins, And People Are Selling Everything

The week has begun, and the bear trend is continuing.There’s still no hard deal on Greece.

Europe is getting smoked.

Germany is down 1.1%.

Spain is down 1.4%.

France is really getting drubbed, with shares down 1.6%.

US futures are pointing to a decisively negative open, and oil is getting whacked again, falling below $92.

Meanwhile, back in Asia, Shanghai fell 0.8%.

