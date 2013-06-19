Markets Are Going Nowhere Ahead Of Huge Day For The Fed

By this point, you should need to reminder about how significant today is.



This afternoon, the FOMC will come out with its latest policy decision, and perhaps Ben Bernanke will reveal some kind of hint about when the Fed might start to dial back on its monthly bond purchases, known as quantitative easing.

A full preview of what’s coming up can be found here.

In the meantime, markets aren’t doing too much.

Japan rallied 1.8% to hit its highest level in a week. The bleeding there seems to be stopped for now.

US futures are modestly higher.

And European stocks are lower, with Germany down 0.77%.

