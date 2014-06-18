Markets Are Quiet, As The World Waits For Yellen

Good morning!

Markets are pretty quiet today, as the world waits for the latest decision from the FOMC, which will be this afternoon.

Everyone is wondering whether the Fed — or Janet Yellen in particular — will give some kind of hint that the first rate hike might be a little sooner than the market currently anticipates. It’s unlikely she’ll say anything too dramatic, so there’s likely to be a lot of Kremlinology, and picking apart her words in order to ascertain meaning.

Like we said, markets are quiet, which is in a way surprising.

Concerns over missing metals are rising in China, as a state-owned firm says half of the aluminium it was holding in one location has gone missing.

Meanwhile, rebels have attacked Iraq’s biggest oil refinery, though the price of oil hasn’t moved much on it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.