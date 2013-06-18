Markets Are Rising In The Calm Before The Storm

Tomorrow is the big day, when we might get clues about whether the Fed will begin to pull back a bit on monetary easing.



Today is the calm before the storm, and it’s pretty quiet.

Futures are up in the US and markets are higher in Europe.

Japan ended down merely 0.2%, which is super-quiet.

China gained 0.4%.

Today we get CPI and housing starts.

Both should be interesting, especially CPI given the disinflation trend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.