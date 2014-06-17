Markets Are On The Rise...

Good morning!

Markets on the rise.

US futures are up a bit. German stocks are up 0.9%. The UK is up 0.12%. Italy is gaining about 0.3%. Japan gained 0.29%.

Overnight, the biggest mover was the Aussie dollar, which slid on dovish minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Oil has come off a bit in recent days. According to Kit Juckes, the market is hopeful that the conflict in Iraq won’t continue to go south, and that the majority of the country’s oil assets won’t be affected. That’s the conventional wisdom right now anyway, so that gives the market some breathing room.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.