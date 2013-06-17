Markets Are Higher After Major Comeback In Japan

Good morning. It’s the start of a big week.



This week in the US we’ll see some important economic data, as well as get the latest from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. This week’s Fed meeting is the most anticipated in quite some time, as everyone is wondering whether Bernanke will give any hints about a slowdown or “tapering” of Quantitative Easing.

In the meantime, markets are off to a good start for the bulls.

the sickly Japanese market actually went out on the highs, gaining 2.7%, after starting nearly 1% lower.

Europe is nicely higher across the board, with Germany rising 1.2%.

And US futures are in the green.

So far, so good.

