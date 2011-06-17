BOOM: Everything Is Red Again, As Greek Situation Hurtles Towards Endgame

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Greek situation may literally be entering its final hours, with major developments expected over the weekend.Everyone is selling today.



France is down 1%. Germany is down 0.73%. Shanghai fell 0.8%.

Amusingly, Greek stocks themselves are up 1%, a move that’s more humorous than anything else, as it’s the tiniest and most meaningless of dead-cat bounces.

If it counts as a “development”, a new finance minister was named: Evangelos Venizelos is replacing George Papaconstantinou, who has been relegated to minister of the environment.

Meanwhile, oil and silver, but especially oil, are getting destroyed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.