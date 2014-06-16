Good morning! Markets are slipping again.

It’s nothing too dramatic. US futures are down over 0.15%. Germany is off 0.29%. UK is off small.

Markets were saggy all last week, and that’s how they’re looking now.

Of course, there are suddenly a lot of stories in the world for investors to digest. Iraq is unravelling. Ukraine has gotten worse. Oil is at its highest level in many months. The head of the Bank of England has hinted that rate rises may come sooner than expected.

So you can’t blame the markets for doing something other than purely going up.

This week of course we get a Fed meeting (at a press conference from Janet Yellen) that will be the highlight of the action.

