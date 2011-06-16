Here We Go Again, Shanghai pummelled, Greek Stocks Down Big Again, Everything Off

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
More selling is basically the story today.Europe hasn’t found a bottom or anything like that yet.
Shares in Athens are down over 1% Greek CDS are at a record, and 2-year yields are modestly higher.
The rest of Europe is down, too, though not dramatically.
Shanghai had a bad night, losing 1.5%. Hong Kong was even worse, with a 1.8% drop.
Other than that, the euro is a bit lower, and most commodities are going nowhere.
