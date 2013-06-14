Markets Going Nowhere After Weak Session In Japan

On Thursday, Japan plunged over 6%.



On Friday, Japan had a very weak comeback, with the Nikkei gaining less than 2%.

This weak bounce came after minutes from a May Bank of Japan meeting, which indicated that a member opposed the pace of aggressive monetary easing.

This speaks to the big worry in Japan, that the Bank of Japan will lack the resolve to ease for as hard and long as need be.

Meanwhile, markets are mostly quiet. Germany is higher. Italy is flat. US futures are a tad lower.

