Alright, Here We Go: Global Markets Staging Really Big Rally

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Maybe this time we get our snapback?Global markets are really rallying right now.



If the bulls don’t convert for the win here, that’s going to be a major disappointment.

Germany is up 1.2%. France is up 0.85. S&P futures are up 0.7%.

One culprit? Decent, non-threatening data out of China, where stocks rose 1.1%. Chinese industrial production grew 13.3% vs. estimates of 13.1%.

Again, we’ll see if the bulls can convert. Lately it’s been a long string of disappointments.

Added: For a full roundup of Chinese news — including a 50 RRR hike by the PBOC — see here.

