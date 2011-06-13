Markets Are Heading Higher, But...

Photo: Wikipedia
After last week’s big punishment, markets are starting the week tentatively higher.But it’s early, and we’re not particularly convinced.
US futures are just up a touch.
Germany is up 0.33%.
On the other hand, Greek debt is wider again today, with two-year yields edging past 26%! Spanish bonds are worse, and so are Portuguese ones.
And silver and oil are both getting hit.
So, hard to feel too comfortable yet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.