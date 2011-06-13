Markets Are Heading Higher, But...

Photo: Wikipedia

After last week’s big punishment, markets are starting the week tentatively higher.But it’s early, and we’re not particularly convinced.



US futures are just up a touch.

Germany is up 0.33%.

On the other hand, Greek debt is wider again today, with two-year yields edging past 26%! Spanish bonds are worse, and so are Portuguese ones.

And silver and oil are both getting hit.

So, hard to feel too comfortable yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.