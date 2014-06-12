Markets Are Doing Nothing Again

Good morning!

Yesterday markets did something they very rarely do anymore: They fell. A little.

Today: Not much is going on. US futures are higher. European stocks are a little higher, and that’s it.

Crude prices just spiked a little, and it feels as though the situation in Iraq is on the verge of becoming a major story as Al-Qaeda-linked group ISIS is taking over more and more of the country, including areas that are dominated by oil.

Today we get both retail sales and initial jobless claims in the US.

