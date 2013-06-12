Markets Are Gaining After Comeback In Japan

It’s a quiet morning, but the overall trend is stabilisation.
US futures are modestly higher, as are markets in Europe.
In a reversal of recent patterns, we actually saw Japan erase most of its losses during the trading day, and then continue to gather steam in post-market futures trading.
This all comes after a brutal day on Tuesday, which saw big losses around the world, especially in Europe and emerging markets.
Economy-wise, today is expected to be slow.
