Markets Are Falling

Good morning. Markets are in the red.
The selling isn’t too dramatic — nothing’s too dramatic these days — but it is noticeable.
Germany’s DAX is off 0.46%.
UK stocks are off 0.33% (meanwhile UK unemployment has just fallen to a 5-year low of 6.6%).
US futures are down over 0.1%.
In Asia, Japanese stocks gained 0.5%.
We continued to be in the midst of a very slow week for economic data.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.