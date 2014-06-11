Markets Are Falling

Good morning. Markets are in the red.

The selling isn’t too dramatic — nothing’s too dramatic these days — but it is noticeable.

Germany’s DAX is off 0.46%.

UK stocks are off 0.33% (meanwhile UK unemployment has just fallen to a 5-year low of 6.6%).

US futures are down over 0.1%.

In Asia, Japanese stocks gained 0.5%.

We continued to be in the midst of a very slow week for economic data.

