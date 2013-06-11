Markets Are Going Lower

It’s a fairly quiet day.



The big news so far is that the Bank of Japan, at its meeting, declined to take any further stimulus measures for now.

Japan ended down 1.45%.

Other markets are falling as well. US futures are modestly lower, while Italy is down by 0.75%, France is off by 0.75%, and Germany is lower by 0.73%.

Shanghai remains closed for Holiday, but for a reflection of sentiment towards China (which came out with bad data over the weekend) the Aussie dollar continues to sink like a song, falling below 94 cents against the dollar.

