Markets Are Higher After HUGE Day In Japan

The sheer madness of the Japanese market continued on Monday.



In its first trading since the solid US jobs report on Friday, the Nikkei gained nearly 5%.

Remember, the Friday jobs report set off a big 200-point Dow rally on Friday, as job creation of 175K proved to be sigh of relief.

Today markets are generally higher across the board.

US futures are up modestly. Same with Europe, where the Germany is up 0.22%.

