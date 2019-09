Things started out stronger, but as the morning has gone on, markets are weakening.



Japan had a big rally night, and by and large in Europe, things are still green, but markets are off their highs of the day.

In the US, futures have turned slightly red.

Here’s a look at an intraday chart of Germany’s DAX stock index, via Bloomberg.

