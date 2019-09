Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It’s nothing too dramatic anywhere, but the Greek bailout euphoria continues, as markets head for their 4th straight day of gains.Germany is up 0.25%. France is up 0.3%. Italy is up 0.2%.



US futures are up modestly as well.

Meanwhile, in Asia, note that the Nikkei is making another run towards the 10,000 level.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.